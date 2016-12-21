There are on the The Raw Story story from Thursday Dec 8, titled 'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racist.... In it, The Raw Story reports that:

Beau Jeff Norton of Peoria, AZ was charged with aggravated assault after threatening restaurant workers with a gun An Arizona man who shouted racial epithets and menaced the manager of a Filiberto's restaurant with a firearm was arrested last week and charged with aggravated assault. Phoenix's ABC 15 News reported that 35-year-old Beau Jeff Norton was angry that the restaurant had prepared his to-go order incorrectly on Nov. 13 when he threatened to kill the manager on duty that night.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Raw Story.