There are 2 comments on the The Raw Story story from Thursday Dec 8, titled 'I'll shoot you where you stand': Arizona racist.... In it, The Raw Story reports that:

Beau Jeff Norton of Peoria, AZ was charged with aggravated assault after threatening restaurant workers with a gun An Arizona man who shouted racial epithets and menaced the manager of a Filiberto's restaurant with a firearm was arrested last week and charged with aggravated assault. Phoenix's ABC 15 News reported that 35-year-old Beau Jeff Norton was angry that the restaurant had prepared his to-go order incorrectly on Nov. 13 when he threatened to kill the manager on duty that night.

Angela

Huntington Beach, CA

#1 Friday Dec 9
Question for me is why is he not being charged with a hate crime? I would like an update on what his sentence was/is, haven't been able to find one.
Ellison ISIS Muslim

Minneapolis, MN

#2 Friday Dec 9
He hated the way the meal was made not the people making it.
