Firefighters battle first-alarm blaze at Glendale home
Firefighters battle first-alarm blaze at Glendale home Firefighters from Glendale, Phoenix and Peoria responded to a house fire near 67th and Glendale avenues Wednesday night. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iGW70F Firefighters from Phoenix, Glendale and Peoria responded to a first-alarm house fire near 67th and Glendale avenues in Glendale on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Peoria Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dominique Ellis Scumbag Real Estate Agent
|21 hr
|Allison MB
|8
|Saving souls. Pentecostal anointing
|Sun
|Brother
|1
|last post wins!
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|82
|frito lay makes rainbow chips in support of gay...
|Sun
|PayupSucka
|16
|William Wayne Macumber (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Luko
|48
|Idiots and their fireworks
|Sat
|Eric
|1
|Review: Arizona Garage Door Guru
|Dec 31
|Blurp
|4
Find what you want!
Search Peoria Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC