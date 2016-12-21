Chabad hosts Hanukkah story hour
Chabad of the West Valley will host a Hanukkah story time event including interactive stories, music and crafts for children and families at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Barnes & Noble, 7685 W. Bell Road, Peoria. Thank you for reading 25 free articles on our site.
