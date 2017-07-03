For real! Florida angler hauls in 771...

For real! Florida angler hauls in 771-pound blue marlin

Monday Jul 3 Read more: USA Today

For real! Florida angler hauls in 771-pound blue marlin Catch, which isn't a world record, was made during 46th annual Pensacola International Billfish Tournament. Local angler Ben Arnold recounts catching a 771.40 pound blue marlin at the Billfish Tournament at Pensacola Yacht Club on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

