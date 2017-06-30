Federal court protects Pensacola cross
PENSACOLA – A federal court today protected a cross that has stood in a Pensacola park for over 75 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years
|Jun 29
|Curious
|3
|elizabeth catherine jeansonne (Jul '09)
|Jun 29
|WorldWide501
|4
|Landlords that allows ESAs
|Jun 23
|Amanda
|1
|Cantonment Music Thread
|Jun 21
|Musikologist
|1
|Vinson
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Vote judge out
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Get To Work
|Jun 20
|For Me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC