Cross can stay public park pending Florida city's appeal
A federal judge has ordered that a cross that has stood in a Florida public park for nearly half a century can stay for now. The Pensacola News Journal reports that U.S. District Court Judge Roger Vinson ruled last month that the 34-foot cross in Bayview Park violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution and must be removed by July 19. He suspended that order Monday after the city of Pensacola filed an appeal.
