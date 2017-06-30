Coast Guard sets security zone for Blue Angels Airshow
The Coast Guard has set up two temporary safety zones in portions of the Gulf of Mexico and the Santa Rosa Sound during the Annual Pensacola Beach Air Show over the Gulf of Mexico at Pensacola Beach from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
