Why People Are Pissed About Taco Bell's Double Chalupa
When Taco Bell announced the debut of its new oversize Double Chalupa with double the beefy fillings, the chain generated an insane amount of hype among fans. I mean just look at the faux magazine cover the brand created for this thing: In all honesty, the double-stuffed fried tortilla looks pretty awesome, if not a little over-the-top.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years
|Jun 29
|Curious
|3
|elizabeth catherine jeansonne (Jul '09)
|Jun 29
|WorldWide501
|4
|Landlords that allows ESAs
|Jun 23
|Amanda
|1
|Cantonment Music Thread
|Jun 21
|Musikologist
|1
|Vinson
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Vote judge out
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Get To Work
|Jun 20
|For Me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC