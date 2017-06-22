UCF gets $36 million in performance f...

UCF gets $36 million in performance funding

The University of Florida finished first among the 11 universities eligible for state performance funding in the upcoming budget year, garnering $55 million of the $245 million total. The University of Central Florida finished fifth on the list, earning $36 million in state performance funding, $3.6 million less than in the current year.

