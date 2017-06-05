UAB lands commitment from DL Fish McW...

UAB lands commitment from DL Fish McWilliams

Adarius "Fish" McWilliams, a defensive lineman from West Florida High School in Pensacola, Fla., announced his commitment to UAB on Friday night. The 6-foot-1, 284-pound McWilliams was a priority high school target for UAB in this class.

