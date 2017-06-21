Tropical Storm Cindy brings tornado t...

Tropical Storm Cindy brings tornado threat to Gulf Coast

Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The Latest on Tropical Storm Cindy: Much of Florida's Panhandle remains under a tornado watch as Tropical Storm Cindy looms in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials in Santa Rosa County, which is just east of Pensacola, tweeted that some roads were under water early Wednesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at June 21 at 9:38AM EDT

Pensacola, FL

