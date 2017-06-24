Sloppy Pensacola Ritual Killing Trial Limps Toward Starting Line
In 2015, Irregular Times covered the false claims made by Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan that a murder in Pensacola, Florida had been committed with telltale signs of Wiccan ritual. Morgan's initial claims, made with certitude, quickly were exposed as nonsense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irregular Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years
|Jun 29
|Curious
|3
|elizabeth catherine jeansonne (Jul '09)
|Jun 29
|WorldWide501
|4
|Landlords that allows ESAs
|Jun 23
|Amanda
|1
|Cantonment Music Thread
|Jun 21
|Musikologist
|1
|Vinson
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Vote judge out
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Get To Work
|Jun 20
|For Me
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC