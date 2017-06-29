Six people, including 5 children, ser...

Six people, including 5 children, seriously injured in wreck

Six people, including five children between 1 and 13 years old, were seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident just north of Crestview, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

