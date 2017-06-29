Santa Rosa man killed in I-10 entry r...

Santa Rosa man killed in I-10 entry ramp crash

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, Michael Portillo, 26, of Gulf Breeze, was on the entry ramp to I-10 off Pine Forest Road near Pensacola at the time of the fatal accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nichole Goldbach likes married men... 15 hr TruthBeTold 2
Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years 19 hr Curious 3
elizabeth catherine jeansonne (Jul '09) Thu WorldWide501 4
Landlords that allows ESAs Jun 23 Amanda 1
Cantonment Music Thread Jun 21 Musikologist 1
Vinson Jun 20 History 1
Vote judge out Jun 20 History 1
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at June 30 at 5:03AM EDT

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Tornado
  2. Wildfires
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC