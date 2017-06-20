Redken Taps Taylor As Creative Colorist

Redken Taps Taylor As Creative Colorist

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HAPPI/Household & PP Industry

Redken welcomed Rebecca Taylor as the brand's new creative colorist. The professional colorist and social media starlet known for her vibrant hues behind the chair has been voted "Best Vivid Colorist in the World" by Glamour and her work has been published in such titles as Vogue and Cosmopolitan .

Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Vinson 15 hr History 1
Vote judge out 16 hr History 1
Get To Work 16 hr For Me 3
Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06) Jun 15 bbake 144
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Jun 15 Need some now 24
Baptist hospital Jun 15 Gloria Gutierrez 2
News Convicted rapist arrested in Pensacola Jun 14 guest 2
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at June 21 at 9:38AM EDT

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,730 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC