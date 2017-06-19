Pedestrian from Pensacola killed on U...

Pedestrian from Pensacola killed on U.S. 98

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Walton Sun

A Pensacola man walking in a lane of travel on U.S. Highway 98 was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 59-year-old Calvin Bodey was walking in the westbound outside lane of U.S. 98 just east of Tram Road in Bay County at 8:50 p.m. when the fatal collision occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cantonment Music Thread Wed Musikologist 1
Vinson Jun 20 History 1
Vote judge out Jun 20 History 1
Get To Work Jun 20 For Me 3
Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06) Jun 15 bbake 144
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Jun 15 Need some now 24
Baptist hospital Jun 15 Gloria Gutierrez 2
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at June 23 at 7:23AM EDT

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,962,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC