Pedestrian from Pensacola killed on U.S. 98

A Pensacola man walking in a lane of travel on U.S. Highway 98 was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 59-year-old Calvin Bodey was walking in the westbound outside lane of U.S. 98 just east of Tram Road in Bay County at 8:50 p.m. when the fatal collision occurred.

