Pedestrian from Pensacola killed on U.S. 98
A Pensacola man walking in a lane of travel on U.S. Highway 98 was killed Thursday night after being hit by a car. According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 59-year-old Calvin Bodey was walking in the westbound outside lane of U.S. 98 just east of Tram Road in Bay County at 8:50 p.m. when the fatal collision occurred.
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cantonment Music Thread
|Wed
|Musikologist
|1
|Vinson
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Vote judge out
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Get To Work
|Jun 20
|For Me
|3
|Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06)
|Jun 15
|bbake
|144
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Jun 15
|Need some now
|24
|Baptist hospital
|Jun 15
|Gloria Gutierrez
|2
