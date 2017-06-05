Pace man dies after early morning wreck
A Pace man died from injuries he suffered in a wreck Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and County Road 197. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at about 6:07 a.m. a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Seth Rubert of Pensacola entered the intersection against the traffic control device and into the path of a car driven by ... (more)
Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
