News 2 mins ago 2:06 p.m.FBI, FDLE each offer $10,000 reward in missing Fla. girl case

Search efforts for a missing Pensacola 12-year-old increased in intensity and urgency Saturday, as community volunteers flooded Ferry Pass and officials offered a $20,000 reward for information on her whereabouts. Naomi Jones was last seen Wednesday afternoon near her home at the Aspen Village Apartments on East Johnson Avenue in Pensacola.

