Missing Pensacola girl found dead
The almost week-long search for the missing 12-year-old girl from Pensacola, Florida, ended on Tuesday when a fisherman found her body in the creek just miles from her home. She had been reported missing Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06)
|Thu
|bbake
|144
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Need some now
|24
|Baptist hospital
|Jun 15
|Gloria Gutierrez
|2
|Convicted rapist arrested in Pensacola
|Jun 14
|guest
|2
|Naomi Jones missing
|Jun 8
|guest
|5
|Sheriff: Missing 12-year-old Pensacola girl fou...
|Jun 8
|guest
|1
|Alabama man arrested for murder of Naomi Jones
|Jun 8
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC