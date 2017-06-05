Man found guilty in death of 8-week-o...

Man found guilty in death of 8-week-old daughter

24 min ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

William Thomason was found guilty as charged early of first-degree murder in the death of his 8-week-old daughter, Braelyn.  The jury reached its decision about 1 a.m. Thursday to bring to a close the trial phase of the case that started May 22.  The penalty phase will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and is expected to last about two days, ... (more)

