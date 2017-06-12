Jury convicts Milton man of online child exploitation offenses Updated at

Jury convicts Milton man of online ch...

Jury convicts Milton man of online child exploitation offenses

Danny Ray Murphy, 37, of Milton, was convicted Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Pensacola on all counts, which charged conspiracy, receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography involving a minor under age 12. During the three-day trial, the jury reviewed three months of online communications between Murphy and a ... (more)

