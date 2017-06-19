Florida jail officer dies after 'heal...

Florida jail officer dies after 'health issue' on duty

Sunday Jun 18 Read more: News Talk Florida

In a statement , Escambia County officials said 63-year-old Officer Joe William Heddy Jr. died Saturday after being taken to a hospital from a jail facility in Cantonment, near Pensacola in the Florida Panhandle. According to the statement, emergency responders were called to the facility for a "non-injury related health issue."

