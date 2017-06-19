FL Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old
The child, Alanda McCoy, was last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in the town of Milton, which is near Pensacola. They may be traveling in a 2007, green Mercury Montego, Florida tag number Y53UNW.
