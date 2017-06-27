EDITORIAL: Upholding wrong-headed pre...

EDITORIAL: Upholding wrong-headed precedent

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

A judge doesn't have to be waiting for an appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court to set an example for what a conscientious president is looking for. With vacancies in 106 federal district courts and 19 in appeals courts, President Trump might look to Pensacola , Fla., for a living example of the kind of judges he's looking for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years Jun 26 Vetof20 2
Landlords that allows ESAs Jun 23 Amanda 1
Cantonment Music Thread Jun 21 Musikologist 1
Vinson Jun 20 History 1
Vote judge out Jun 20 History 1
Get To Work Jun 20 For Me 3
Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06) Jun 15 bbake 144
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at June 28 at 3:41PM EDT

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,022 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC