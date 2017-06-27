Double murder trial underway Updated at

Opening arguments were heard late Tuesday afternoon as trial proceedings began for the Pensacola man charged with the April 2015 slaying of a Ponce de Leon couple. Jury selection began Monday morning, lasting until 7 p.m. and resuming Tuesday, continuing well into late afternoon before the trial could get fully underway Wednesday.

