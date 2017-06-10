Convicted rapist arrested in Pensacola

Convicted rapist arrested in Pensacola

There are 2 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Saturday Jun 10, titled Convicted rapist arrested in Pensacola. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:

Fisherman found her body Monday several miles from her home. The last known contact she had with anyone was when she sent a Facebook message to a friend at 12:21 p.m., according to Morgan.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest

Jackson, TN

#1 Monday Jun 12
Castration would solve this problem
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Edison, NJ

#2 Wednesday Jun 14
kinda severe
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06) Jun 15 bbake 144
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Jun 15 Need some now 24
Baptist hospital Jun 15 Gloria Gutierrez 2
Naomi Jones missing Jun 8 guest 5
News Sheriff: Missing 12-year-old Pensacola girl fou... Jun 8 guest 1
News Alabama man arrested for murder of Naomi Jones Jun 8 guest 1
Review: Gulf Coast Podiatry - Joseph E Kiefer DPM (Oct '09) Jun 7 Marty 5
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Escambia County was issued at June 20 at 10:52AM EDT

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC