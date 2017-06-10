Convicted rapist arrested in Pensacola
There are 2 comments on the The Oak Ridge Observer story from Saturday Jun 10, titled Convicted rapist arrested in Pensacola. In it, The Oak Ridge Observer reports that:
Fisherman found her body Monday several miles from her home. The last known contact she had with anyone was when she sent a Facebook message to a friend at 12:21 p.m., according to Morgan.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
|
#1 Monday Jun 12
Castration would solve this problem
|
#2 Wednesday Jun 14
kinda severe
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06)
|Jun 15
|bbake
|144
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Jun 15
|Need some now
|24
|Baptist hospital
|Jun 15
|Gloria Gutierrez
|2
|Naomi Jones missing
|Jun 8
|guest
|5
|Sheriff: Missing 12-year-old Pensacola girl fou...
|Jun 8
|guest
|1
|Alabama man arrested for murder of Naomi Jones
|Jun 8
|guest
|1
|Review: Gulf Coast Podiatry - Joseph E Kiefer DPM (Oct '09)
|Jun 7
|Marty
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC