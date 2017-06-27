Construction Begins on 4-Mile FL Br...
A $398 million bridge construction project is newly underway in Florida, with pile-driving having begun earlier this month, and a visit from Gov. Rick Scott officially kicking off work Monday . The project will replace the current Pensacola Bay Bridge, a concrete girder bridge built in 1960, with a new set of two spans totaling six lanes of traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PaintSquare.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Vets deserve a pension after only 20 years
|Jun 26
|Vetof20
|2
|Landlords that allows ESAs
|Jun 23
|Amanda
|1
|Cantonment Music Thread
|Jun 21
|Musikologist
|1
|Vinson
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Vote judge out
|Jun 20
|History
|1
|Get To Work
|Jun 20
|For Me
|3
|Escambia County Sheriff's (Dec '06)
|Jun 15
|bbake
|144
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC