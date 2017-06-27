Construction Begins on 4-Mile FL Br...

A $398 million bridge construction project is newly underway in Florida, with pile-driving having begun earlier this month, and a visit from Gov. Rick Scott officially kicking off work Monday . The project will replace the current Pensacola Bay Bridge, a concrete girder bridge built in 1960, with a new set of two spans totaling six lanes of traffic.

