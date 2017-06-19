Atheist group scores win as judge rel...

Atheist group scores win as judge reluctantly orders cross removed from Florida park

A federal judge on Monday reluctantly ordered the removal of the Bayview Cross from a public park in Pensacola, Florida, explaining that U.S. Supreme Court precedent left him little choice. Senior U.S. District Judge Roger Vinson gave the city 30 days to remove the cross, which has stood in various forms in a corner of Bayview Park for about 75 years, even though he said the Founding Fathers "would have most likely found this lawsuit absurd."

