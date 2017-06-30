Ascend looks for growth in autos, pac...

Ascend looks for growth in autos, packaging markets in China

Wednesday Jun 21

Nylon 6/6 powerhouse Ascend Performance Materials is looking at growth in China's packaging and automotive markets as it continues to cope with the tightening market globally for its wares. At Chinaplas, held in mid-May in Guangzhou, company executives also outlined some initiatives in product development in the country, like in the fibers market, as they acknowledged the challenges in their supply chain.

