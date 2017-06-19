A businessman works to revive Florida's oyster industry.
"I started this business because I want to resurrect what has been a dying industry," says Pensacola businessman Donnie McMahon. "The Gulf Coast has the best waters for oysters, and I wanted that Gulf taste back in our oysters."
