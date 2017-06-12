12-Year-Old Missing Florida Girl Found Dead, Last Chatted With Friend On Facebook
The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that fishermen found the body of Naomi Jones in Eight Mile Creek, culminating a massive search. he body of a 12-year-old African-American Pensacola, Florida, girl, who went missing last week after chatting with a friend on Facebook, was discovered Monday in a creek, reports The Pensacola News Journal .
