12-Year-Old Missing Florida Girl Foun...

12-Year-Old Missing Florida Girl Found Dead, Last Chatted With Friend On Facebook

Wednesday Jun 7

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office confirmed that fishermen found the body of Naomi Jones in Eight Mile Creek, culminating a massive search. he body of a 12-year-old African-American Pensacola, Florida, girl, who went missing last week after chatting with a friend on Facebook, was discovered Monday in a creek, reports The Pensacola News Journal .

