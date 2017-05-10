Sheriff's deputy shoots Louisiana man...

Sheriff's deputy shoots Louisiana man on I-10 in Alabama

Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Victor, of Metairie, died early Saturday following a shooting involving a sheriff's deputy at about 5 p.m. Friday about 10 miles from the Florida state line. Joseph Dejoie, of Pensacola, Florida, tells Al.com that he saw a car in a ditch, a fire truck, an ambulance and several sheriff's units.

