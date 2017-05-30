Residents raise concerns of concrete ...

Residents raise concerns of concrete crushing facility during town hall meeting

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

A concrete crushing company in Pensacola, Florida, held a town hall meeting in early May with community members as part of its operating permit renewal process, a report by WEARTV says . Residents told Sunbelt Crushing LLC , headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, about odor and dust concerns throughout the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

