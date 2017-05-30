Residents raise concerns of concrete crushing facility during town hall meeting
A concrete crushing company in Pensacola, Florida, held a town hall meeting in early May with community members as part of its operating permit renewal process, a report by WEARTV says . Residents told Sunbelt Crushing LLC , headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, about odor and dust concerns throughout the community.
