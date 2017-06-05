Panhandling ban sparks ACLU suit in P...

Panhandling ban sparks ACLU suit in Pensacola, Fla.: report

Thursday May 18 Read more: NOLA.com

Robbin Marks, of San Diego, Calif., asks motorists for money at Interstate 10 and Gause Boulevard in Slidell on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. . The suit takes aim at a law, passed by Pensacola City Council members last week, that makes it illegal for someone to ask for a donation, either verbally or with a sign, in the newly-established "Downtown Visitors District," the report said.

