Niceville man killed in pedestrian cr...

Niceville man killed in pedestrian crash in Pensacola

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

Gary L. Surgner Jr., 28, of Niceville was crossing the road with Sean M. Harris, 28, of Pensacola from the Circle K eastbound toward the south driveway of the Pine Forest Center, according to a report by Florida Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08) May 13 get lost 100
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Apr 30 Newbiie 20
Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13) Apr 30 Saige Superskank 48
moving to pensacola (Apr '12) Apr 30 Joleen O 44
Targeted individual (Jan '16) Apr 20 pitsnmutts 5
The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16) Apr '17 Looking For Trouble 5
The beach casino bath house in the 50's Apr '17 Denny 1
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,985 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC