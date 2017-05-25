Milton man found guilty after shaking...

Milton man found guilty after shaking baby

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Northwest Florida Daily News

On July 7, 2015, Toussaint abused a 4-month-old infant whose mother had left the child in Toussaint's care, according to a press release from State Attorney Bill Eddins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13) 19 min Niemand 49
Get To Work May 20 For Me 1
News Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08) May 13 get lost 100
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Apr 30 Newbiie 20
moving to pensacola (Apr '12) Apr 30 Joleen O 44
Targeted individual (Jan '16) Apr '17 pitsnmutts 5
The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16) Apr '17 Looking For Trouble 5
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Microsoft
  2. Recession
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,460 • Total comments across all topics: 281,278,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC