Herea s a look inside the controversial Camelot program

Monday May 15

Drake White, 18, was two years behind academically when he was sent to the transitional school at Camelot Academy in Escambia County, Pensacola, Fla., after being charged with simple assault for threatening a teacher in November. Six months later, he needs only one summer class to graduate and earn a high school diploma.

