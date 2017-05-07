Good Samaritan saves bald eagle
Saturday evening an eagle was rescued from the roadway after falling from the sky, landing on top of a vehicle near Pensacola Florida's Solid Waste Dumpsters on Beulah Road. 8News affiliate WKRG spoke to the woman who caught the incident all on camera as her husband Rotario Rivers successfully cares for and treats the eagle, making sure no harm comes to it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Apr 30
|Newbiie
|20
|Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13)
|Apr 30
|Saige Superskank
|48
|moving to pensacola (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|Joleen O
|44
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Apr 20
|pitsnmutts
|5
|The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16)
|Apr 13
|Looking For Trouble
|5
|The beach casino bath house in the 50's
|Apr '17
|Denny
|1
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Bud Good
|99
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC