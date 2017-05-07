Good Samaritan saves bald eagle

Saturday evening an eagle was rescued from the roadway after falling from the sky, landing on top of a vehicle near Pensacola Florida's Solid Waste Dumpsters on Beulah Road. 8News affiliate WKRG spoke to the woman who caught the incident all on camera as her husband Rotario Rivers successfully cares for and treats the eagle, making sure no harm comes to it.

