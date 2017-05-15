Florida SBDC urges business owners to prepare.

Florida SBDC Network Headquarters This year, National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs May 7-13, 2017. The Florida SBDC Network, the state's principal provider of business assistance, urges small business owners across the state to prepare for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and extends through November 30. According to a forecast released last mont h by the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project , 11 named storms, four hurricanes, and two major hurricanes are expected this season.

