Florida SBDC urges business owners to prepare.
Florida SBDC Network Headquarters This year, National Hurricane Preparedness Week runs May 7-13, 2017. The Florida SBDC Network, the state's principal provider of business assistance, urges small business owners across the state to prepare for the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and extends through November 30. According to a forecast released last mont h by the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project , 11 named storms, four hurricanes, and two major hurricanes are expected this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|Sat
|get lost
|100
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Apr 30
|Newbiie
|20
|Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13)
|Apr 30
|Saige Superskank
|48
|moving to pensacola (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|Joleen O
|44
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Apr 20
|pitsnmutts
|5
|The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Looking For Trouble
|5
|The beach casino bath house in the 50's
|Apr '17
|Denny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC