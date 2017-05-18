Blue Angels fly over couple's beach wedding
A Florida bride and groom were posing for photographs after their beach wedding Sunday when they heard screams of surprise from their wedding guests. Flying high in the sky above the newlyweds, Rachel and Chandler Mills, were the Blue Angels , the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron.
