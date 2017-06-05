Behind the Scenes: Inside Astronaut S...

Behind the Scenes: Inside Astronaut Scott Carpenter's 1962 Mercury Flight

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: SPACE.com

The second American to orbit the Earth, Scott Carpenter, blasted off on May 24, 1969 and made three trips around the planet before he accidentally landed off-course. See archival NASA photos of the historic mission in this photo gallery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SPACE.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prostitutes lol (Jan '16) 8 hr christopher poole 10
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) 21 hr Need some now 22
Get To Work Mon Nice Work Troll 2
Naomi Jones missing Mon JenJen 3
sexacola!!!!!! May 31 messenger 3
Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13) May 30 messenger 50
News Prosecutor David Rimmer is appointed circuit judge (Dec '09) May 30 trackit 44
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. U.S. Open
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,582,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC