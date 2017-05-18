Awareness growing on child exploitation in Northwest Florida
Parents have a long list of things to worry about. However, the fear of their child being trafficked isn't likely anywhere on that list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Northwest Florida Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get To Work
|Sat
|For Me
|1
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|May 13
|get lost
|100
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Apr 30
|Newbiie
|20
|Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13)
|Apr 30
|Saige Superskank
|48
|moving to pensacola (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|Joleen O
|44
|Targeted individual (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|pitsnmutts
|5
|The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16)
|Apr '17
|Looking For Trouble
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC