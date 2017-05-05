Austin Peay State University has Record Number of military graduates...

Before Austin Peay State University celebrates its 88th Spring Commencement on May 5th, those active duty and military veterans graduating alongside their classmates were honored for their dedication in the classroom and in service to the nation. A record number of graduating seniors were honored at the military and veteran graduate recognition and coin presentation ceremony on May 3rd, as 76 men and women were recognized and presented with APSU's military coin, as well as a special cord to wear with their commencement regalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.