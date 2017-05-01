The Pensacola Police Officers' Retirement Fund is seeking proposals from qualified actuaries to provide a full range of actuarial services in connection with the Pensacola Police Officers' Retirement Fund. These services may include, but are not limited to, preparation of actuarial valuations, GASB 67 and 68 reporting, experience studies, impact statements, computation of benefit levels for retiring police officers optional forms of benefits and presenting the valuation to the Board of Trustees.

