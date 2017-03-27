Tornado Watch in effect across Northw...

Tornado Watch in effect across Northwest Florida

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Walton Sun

A Tornado Watch was issued at 7:05 a.m. Monday for 10 counties across Northwest Florida as a strong storm system barrels toward the region. Announced as areas of concern in the Tornado Watch are Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Walton Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who Died and Left YOU in Charge? Mar 31 Random Rim Shot 1
News Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08) Mar 29 granny4271 97
Stay Away From This Pensacola Dentist! (Apr '15) Mar 29 granny4271 4
What area of Pensacola has newer homes and is a... (Mar '11) Mar 29 granny4271 35
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Mar 29 Tdaddy 13
Anybody know Angela Harris Herman? Angie Mar 25 Jenny C 1
Waterfront: Brainwashing and worse! (Sep '16) Mar 17 ANONYMOUS 4
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Escambia County was issued at April 03 at 9:47AM EDT

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,744 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC