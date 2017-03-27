Tornado Watch in effect across Northwest Florida
A Tornado Watch was issued at 7:05 a.m. Monday for 10 counties across Northwest Florida as a strong storm system barrels toward the region. Announced as areas of concern in the Tornado Watch are Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties.
