Top of the Morning, April 23, 2017

Top of the Morning, April 23, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: The News-Gazette

Champaign's Omer Benn pins his pilot's wings on the Coast Guard uniform of granddaughter Erin Nolan on April 13 in Pensacola, Fla. At the same location 72 years later, the highly decorated Champaign veteran pinned those very same wings on his granddaughter's Coast Guard uniform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pensacola Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to pensacola (Apr '12) Apr 22 Jdow 43
Hooker RoundUp & Judging (Feb '13) Apr 22 The real Gary The... 47
Targeted individual (Jan '16) Apr 20 pitsnmutts 5
Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16) Apr 17 Stuff Will Kill You 19
The truth about "chaplain" George Clyde from wa... (Aug '16) Apr 13 Looking For Trouble 5
The beach casino bath house in the 50's Apr 5 Denny 1
News Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08) Apr 5 Bud Good 99
See all Pensacola Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pensacola Forum Now

Pensacola Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pensacola Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pensacola, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,017 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC