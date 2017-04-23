Top of the Morning, April 23, 2017
Champaign's Omer Benn pins his pilot's wings on the Coast Guard uniform of granddaughter Erin Nolan on April 13 in Pensacola, Fla. At the same location 72 years later, the highly decorated Champaign veteran pinned those very same wings on his granddaughter's Coast Guard uniform.
Comments
