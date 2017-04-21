This Teen Got His Senior Photos Taken At Moe's Southwest Grill...

We've got the Wendy's chicken nuggets guy pleading for grub via retweets, and now we got Timothy Parsley , a high school senior from Pensacola, Florida, who managed to finagle a year's worth of free burritos from Moe's Southwest Grill . Tim has been eating at the chain since he was eight, and achieved the feat by ingeniously taking his senior class photos in the restaurant, looking handsome and respectable in a suit and tie while reading from a Moe's menu.

