Spring break forecast: Disney World, Destin, Gulf Shores, Pensacola

Monday Apr 17

Hoping for a sunny spring break at the beach this week? Looks like Mother Nature might cooperate. Heading out of New Orleans this week for spring break? Hoping for a sunny beach vacation or a magically dry Walt Disney World experience? Looks like Mother Nature might cooperate if you are visiting Florida, but not so much if you are headed to Texas.

