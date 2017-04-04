Report: 100+ Navy Instructor Pilots Boycott Amid Safety Issue
More than 100 Navy instructor pilots have stopped flying because they say top officials have not immediately addressed problems with the oxygen systems on their training jets, according to news reports Tuesday. House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mac Thornberry of Texas told Fox: "There is no question that there are problems that are being covered up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Pensacola Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heroin in Pensacola? (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Wake Up Junkies
|15
|The beach casino bath house in the 50's
|Apr 5
|Denny
|1
|Pensacola Florida Thinks Poor Black People Shou... (Jan '08)
|Apr 5
|Bud Good
|99
|Who Died and Left YOU in Charge?
|Mar 31
|Random Rim Shot
|1
|Stay Away From This Pensacola Dentist! (Apr '15)
|Mar 29
|granny4271
|4
|What area of Pensacola has newer homes and is a... (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|granny4271
|35
|Anybody know Angela Harris Herman? Angie
|Mar 25
|Jenny C
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pensacola Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC