QB Chad Kelly has surgery on wrist, can't throw for 3 months
Former Mississippi quarterback Chad Kelly has had surgery on his right wrist just weeks before the NFL draft and won't be able to throw for the next three months. Kelly's agent, Vance McAllister, said Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Florida, performed the surgery Monday to repair a ruptured ligament.
